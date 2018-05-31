Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges.

He strongly denies the allegations.

A grand jury voted to indict Weinstein on charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree.

Weinstein surrendered himself to police last week

His lawyer says he will "vigorously defend" himself, and that his client will not testify because he has not had time to prepare.

A grand jury has voted to indict Harvey Weinstein.



"This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability."https://t.co/LMwICbSZx2 — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) May 30, 2018

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr said: "This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged.

"Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs.

"The defendant’s recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable.

"We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand."