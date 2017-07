The fire service in the North has had a busy night with 100 call outs in the last few hours ahead of the annual 12th of July celebrations

A number of hate crime complaints were filed over items on several bonfires, including racist messages and election posters of Sinn Fein member John Finucane.

The bonfires will be followed by dozens of parades this morning.

Ian Carlisle from the Grand Orange Lodge for Ireland is looking for tolerance from all: