Surge in Emergency Departments as a result

The HSE says its unacceptable for elderly patients to be waiting for hours on trolleys, but its doing everything it can to cope with the surge in EDs.

The HSE has blamed the high numbers of patients on trolleys on the flu, and on our ageing population.

An estimated 18-20 thousand people had flu last week, and its expected to peak this week or next.

According to the INMO, there were 544 patients on trolleys today.

 

Damien McCallion, who heads up the HSE Winter Initiative, was asked about elderly patients waiting hours on trolleys:

Elective surgeries have been curtailed, but the HSE says most hospitals hadn’t scheduled these anyway, in anticipation of the January rush.

Liam Woods from the HSE isn’t happy with their performance:

 

 

 

 