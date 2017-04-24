The head of the Oireachtas Health Committee says he believes there's still a chance to save the deal - which will see the new National Maternity Hospital built at St Vincent's.

The land is owned by the Sisters of Charity, who say they're reviewing the project after a row erupted regarding their ownership of the hospital.

Current plans would see the 300 million euro facility located on the site of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

Clare TD, Dr Michael Harty, is the Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Health: