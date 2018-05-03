The head of the HSE says he wouldn't disagree with the Taoiseach's assertion that the CervicalCheck scandal was 'a cock up'.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil it was more a mess than a conspiracy by people within the HSE.

Yesterday members of the HSE, CervicalCheck and the Department of Health faced 5 hours of questioning - revealing 10 more women are taking legal action because of what happened.

Sinn Féin's Louise O'Reilly asked HSE boss Tony O'Brien if he agreed with the Taoiseach's claims that it was a cock up.

He said as the head of the HSE he has to recognise that those who 'cocked up' were in the organisation, but he didn't personally make that 'cock up', so he can't take full responsibility for it.

Leo Varadkar trots out a line he's used before - saying "In my experience cock ups are more common than conspiracies" — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 2, 2018





HSE Chief Tony O'Brien says he intends to devote the majority of his remaining weeks in the role to addressing the CervicalCheck crisis. No sign of him resigning, but to step down in the summer as planned — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 2, 2018



