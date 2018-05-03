10 more women are taking legal action

The head of the HSE says he wouldn't disagree with the Taoiseach's assertion that the CervicalCheck scandal was 'a cock up'.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil it was more a mess than a conspiracy by people within the HSE.

Yesterday members of the HSE, CervicalCheck and the Department of Health faced 5 hours of questioning - revealing 10 more women are taking legal action because of what happened.

Sinn Féin's Louise O'Reilly asked HSE boss Tony O'Brien if he agreed with the Taoiseach's claims that it was a cock up.

He said as the head of the HSE he has to recognise that those who 'cocked up' were in the organisation, but he didn't personally make that 'cock up', so he can't take full responsibility for it.