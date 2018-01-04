The Health Minister is going to meet hospital group heads today to discuss overcrowding.

Simon Harris says exceptional measures are being taken to solve the issue and it's vital we start to see their impact.

A public briefing is also expected later as trolley numbers hit record levels - yesterday 677 patients were waiting for a bed at hospitals around the country.

Columnist at the Irish Medical Times, Dr. Ruairi Hanley, claims the HSE has become complacent: