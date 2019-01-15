A Kerry TD has criticised those who are campaigning for more people to give up eating meat.

Danny Healy Rae feels the people behind the message have "never worked hard" in their lives.

He's said this afternoon that a good piece of meat is the only thing that can revive you after a long day.

It's after the Taoiseach said he was trying to cut down on how much meat he eats to help reduce his carbon footprint.

Yesterday, Leo Varadkar said he was trying to reduce his meat consumption both for health reasons and to do his but to tackle climate change.

However, Danny Healy Rae doesn't have plans to follow suit.

Deputy Healy Rae said "The fellas that are talking about stopping people eating meat never worked hard, because if you're a hard worker and do a hard days work there's nothing to bring you back and to revive you than a piece of good meat."

"Whether it's bacon and cabbage, or whether 'tis beef, or mutton stew - if you don't have that you won't rise out the following day".