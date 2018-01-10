Thousands of tourists have been left stranded in the Alps after heavy snowfall.

Villages across Switzerland, France and Italy have all been affected.

Roads, trains and cable cars have been closed over fears of avalanches in the region, while skiing has also been banned in many areas.

In the Swiss resort of Zermatt, 13,000 holidaymakers have been left stranded.

Bulldozers have been deployed to help clear the streets of snow.

Officials said it had been many years since they'd seen such high levels of snowfall, while the avalanche warning was raised to its maximum level after 31.5 inches of snow dropped in Zermatt over 24 hours.

More snow is forecast, but authorities are expecting conditions to improve in the coming days.

Pippa is one of those caught up: