Pepsi are being advised to take notes after Heineken released a politically charged ad that ticks all the right boxes.

The beer brand’s latest commercial pulls together six strangers with opposing views on climate change, feminism and trans issues. Without any context, they’re placed in a room together. When their views are revealed they're given a choice to walk away or have a beer.

Critics are saying that where Pepsi missed the mark, Heineken has struck a chord.

See for yourself: