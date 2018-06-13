A helpline for Irish Ferries customers affected by the cancellation of thousands of bookings to France has reopened this morning.

Some 6,000 bookings have been cancelled - because the new WB Yeats ferry is not yet ready for service as promised.

Delivery of the €150m vessel has been delayed by German shipbuilder FSG – with the ship now scheduled for service in September.

Irish Ferries has said those affected will be offered alternative travel options – and has pledged to contact affected passengers directly.

Holidaymakers will be offered alternative passage on the Oscar Wilde Ferry or a “land bridge” option that will see them sailing to the UK and then on to France.

A “full and immediate refund” is also on offer where the alternative arrangements do not suit.

Pat Dawson from the Irish Travel Agents Association says it has caused huge disruption.

He warned that people may have to be flexible with dates to make sure their holiday goes ahead.

It s the second round of cancellations caused by delays to the WB Yeats – with around 2,500 bookings cancelled in July.

Affected passengers can contact Irish Ferries on +353 (0) 818 300 400 or by email.