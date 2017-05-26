

Lord Henry Mountcharles is to miss tomorrows Guns n Roses concert at Slane due to ilness.

Its the first time ever that he has missed a gig in his front garden. Mr Mountcharles has been admitted to hospital for a chest infection.

80,000 fans are set to see Guns 'N' Roses tomorrow. It will be their second time appearing there; the last was 25 years ago when at one point Lord Mountcharles feared things could get out of hand as the crowd got restless waiting for them to perform.

That will not be a factor this year with the advice being that they will go on stage, possibly by 7pm, to ensure they get to play their full set.

Gardai in Meath have reminded fans that the Irish weather can be unpredictable and “the latest forecast is predicting rain on Saturday at Slane.”

“Hopefully it will clear later in the day before Guns N' Roses appear. However, if you are attending the concert please dress for the weather.”

They have also warned about pick pockets saying, “Keep your belongings safe - especially tickets, phone and cash.”