The annual list of Ireland’s top trending videos and music videos on YouTube for the past year has been released.

Irish music took the top four spots this year with Mick Konstantin's tribute song to Conor McGregor topping the list, with over eight million views.

The second most watched video in Ireland in 2017 was Finbar Furey and Christy Dignam's rendition of the ballad Green Fields of France and two young Irish brothers Seán and Conor Price performing Bob Dylan’s 'All Along the Watchtower' on X Factor took third place on the list.

Top 10 YouTube Videos in Ireland 2017 (excluding major label music videos)

The Conor McGregor Song

Finbar Furey & Christy Dignam perform "Green Fields of France" on The Late Late Show

Sean and Conor Price Perform All Along the Watchtower on The X Factor 2017

Coláiste Lurgan: Despacito ‘As Gaeilge’

Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

Mick Konstantin - There's Only One Conor McGregor live video

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Official Teaser

Sean Spicer Press Conference (Melissa McCarthy) - SNL

Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke

Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Irish Family from Viral Bat Video

While Ed Sheeran topped the list of music videos watched in Ireland.

1. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]

2. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

3. DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

4. Clean Bandit - Symphony feat. Zara Larsson [Official Video]

5. Ed Sheeran - Galway Girl [Official Video]

6. Dua Lipa - New Rules (Official Music Video)

7. Jonas Blue - Mama ft. William Singe

8. Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)

9. French Montana - Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee

10. DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller