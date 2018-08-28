Only three more sleeps until this year's Electric Picnic festival, and we've gotten our first proper look at this year's festival site.

Around 55,000 people are expected to descend on Stradbally in Laois for three days of arts, music and spoken work.

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D. and Prodigy.

For the first time there's a special festival for kids - offering youngsters a place to 'chill out' and get away from the main EP site.

Heather and Kev from The Little Picnic explained: "We have yoga in the morning... crafty things.

"[On the main stage] we'll have live music, and comedy, and some philosophy for kids as well."

All tickets for this year's festival, which gets under way on Friday, are sold out.