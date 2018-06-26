'Hero' Puppy Performs CPR
A police dog in Spain has performed CPR on his handler.
It was part of a demonstration by Madrid Police yesterday.
'Poncho', who's part of the canine unit, has been dubbed a four-legged hero.
Image: Facebook/Policía Municipal de Madrid
The police say the dog didn't hesitate for a second in "saving the life" of the agent.
A demonstration saw the officer lying down and playing dead.
Poncho came running over and started jumping on his chest.
Wearing a flashing blue police light, the puppy also leaned over the officer's neck to check for a pulse.