An heroic Irish sailor who helped save the life of a competitor in a round-the-world race has been reunited with his family.

Gregor McGurkin began the race on July 1st, but got into extreme difficulty 10 days ago when an extreme storm struck the Indian Ocean.

Despite McGurkin's boat being irreversibly damaged, the Dublin native helped rival Abhilash Tomy get to safety after his yacht was dismasted and capsized.

Both men were treated at a medical centre on Amsterdam Island in the southern Indian Ocean.

The 32 year old was then transported to Perth, Australia where he's confirmed to be in good health.