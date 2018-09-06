Drugs worth almost €2m have been seized in Dublin tonight.

The drugs were uncovered at around 5pm this evening at a house on the Neilstown road in Clondalkin.

During searches of the house, Gardai found heroin with an estimated street value of up to €1.68m.

Investigators also found Diazepam and Xanax tablets worth up to €150,000 and cannabis herb worth around €10,000.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and are being held at separate garda stations in the west Dublin area.

They can be held for up to seven days.