Almost €650,000 worth of drugs have been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport.

As part of an intelligence-led operation yesterday, officers stopped a man in his 40s who had arrived on a flight from Malaga.

The British national was found to be carrying 4.5kg heroin and 0.25kg cocaine.

He was arrested and brought to Ballymun garda station, where he remains in custody.



Revenue say investigations are ongoing.