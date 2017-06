100,000 euro worth of heroin has been seized in Dublin.

Gardai carried out a planned search at a house in Dublin 1 yesterday morning where they discovered drugs worth around 30,000 euro and arrested a man in his 40s.

In a follow up search at a flat in the same area, heroin worth 70,000 euro was seized and a woman in her 30s arrested.

Both are currently being held at Store Street Garda Station.