Basketball legend LeBron James has insisted that US President Donald Trump will not succeed in dividing the country through sport.

The US President poured fuel on the NFL flag dispute during a rally in Alabama on Friday night, urging NFL owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who kneels during the country’s national anthem.

Players have been refusing to stand for the anthem to protest police violence against black Americans.

Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul and linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) and Washington Redskins linebacker Chris Carter kneel during the national anthem, 24-09-2017. Image: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Referring to President Trump as “that guy,” three time NBA championship winner James yesterday welcomed the unity shown by NFL players, couches and owners.

"First of all, I salute the NFL, the coaches, the players, the owners, the fans. Everyone who had any association with the NFL was unbelievable," James said. "There was no divide. Even from that guy that continues to try to divide us as people.”

"The thing that frustrated me; pissed me off; he was using the sports platform to divide us.

“Sports is so amazing; what sports can do for everyone, no matter shape, size, race. It brings people together; he should never use sport as a platform to divide us."

James went on to warn that President Trump was demeaning his office with his comments on social media and elsewhere.

"He doesn't understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country," James said.

"He doesn't understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the president of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement.

“He doesn't understand that and that's what makes me more sick than anything.”

The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones take a knee prior to the national anthem 25-09-2017. Image: AP Photo/Matt York