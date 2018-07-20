The High Court has refused to give permission to two separate applicants to challenge the outcome of the abortion referendum.

One of them has already indicated his intention to appeal the decision.

On May 25th, almost 1.5 million people voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Two of those who didn't subsequently applied to the President of the High Court for permission to challenge that outcome.

Charles Byrne, a musician from Drogheda, made a series of complaints against the Referendum Commission, accusing it of failing to correctly convey the “nature and breadth” of the proposal and the legal effect of a Yes vote.

He also raised concerns about some of the media coverage and claimed hundreds of students in NUIG weren't properly registered to vote.

Joanna Jordan from Upper Glenageary Road in Dún Laoghaire claimed thousands of young Irish citizens were paid to return to vote.

In 2012, she lost a similar challenge to the Children’s Referendum.

In any event, both applications were unsuccessful because Mr Justice Peter Kelly couldn't find any prima facie evidence that the matters raised were likely to have had a material effect on the outcome.

The result, however, won’t be formalised for at least another week to allow Mr Byrne seek leave to appeal today’s decision.