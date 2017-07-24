The High Court has refused to surrender Ian Bailey to France - where he is wanted to stand trial for the killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

This is the second time the courts have rejected an extradition application from France for Mr Bailey.

The Supreme Court rejected the first attempt five years ago on the basis that there was no actual intention to try him.

But last August, a decision was made to have him stand trial for voluntary homicide and a fresh arrest warrant was issued by the French to that effect.

Today Mr Justice Tony Hunt relied on the original Supreme Court decision in ruling against the extradition application.

On his way out of court, Mr Bailey welcomed today’s decision but said he feels his “ongoing ordeal” is far from over:

“I mean obviously I am pleased, I am delighted with the judgement of the judge today,” he said.

“I would thank Judge Hunt for that judgement – and I would also thank my legal team which has been amazing.”

“Yes I am pleased [but] it is the not the end of it.

“It is not the end of it because the state will almost certainly appeal that decision today.”

Ms Toscan du Plantier’s body was found beaten to death near her holiday home in Schull in west Cork just before Christmas 1996.