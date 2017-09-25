High Fat, Salt and Sugar foods will be off the menu for school meals for around a quarter of a million children.



Only healthy food choices that meet the new standards will be funded for breakfast clubs, lunches, snacks and after school clubs.



Juliette Gash reports;



One in five children is overweight or obese, with that number rising in DEIS, or disadvantaged schools.



Nutritional standards have changed in recent months, with a revamped food pyramid, emphasising the importance of reducing foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar.





These will be off the menu in schools with breakfast and after-school clubs  and where snacks and lunches are provided.



That means more fruit and vegetables, water and milk to drink and healthy food choices in sensible portions.