A yellow weather warning has been issued for the entire country.

Met Éireann says 'high-intensity' rainfall can be expected on Saturday night due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Ernesto.

The warning is in place from 8pm tomorrow evening, until 8am on Sunday.

Forecasters say they'll continue to closely monitor the situation.

Weather Advisory



High intensity rainfall over a relatively short period of time for many areas on Saturday night associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ernesto.



See https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt for details



Valid: Saturday 18 August 20:00 to Sunday 19 August 08:00 pic.twitter.com/qwkr8wmmrj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 17, 2018

Ahead of the rain, the tropical storm will bring warm temperatures to parts of the country tomorrow afternoon.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather explained: "It's going to bring warmer weather, so it's going to bring a good increase in temperatures. Some of the areas of the east and southeast will actually hit 25, maybe 26 degrees tomorrow.

"But it will bring some rain overnight Saturday night, and an increase in wind."

He added that the wind speeds won't be 'significant', although the southwest may see gusts of 70-80 km/h.