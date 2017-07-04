One of the best known buildings in Cork city - the former Our Lady's Hospital - has been gutted by fire.

The alarm was raised at about a quarter past eight tonight at the derelict Victorian building on the Lee Road.

Six units of the Cork Fire Brigade - over two dozen firefighters - are currently battling the blaze at the building, also known as St Anne's Asylum.

The fire in the main part of the roof has been extinguished, but fire continues to burn at the front of the building and is expected to continue for several hours.

It is unclear how the fire began - but it is believed to have started in the former St Kevin's unit of the four-storey complex.

It's thought no residential properties nearby are understood to be in any danger.