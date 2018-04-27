Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since 1953.

Kim Jong-Un and his counterpart Moon Jae-in shook hands at the border - ahead of a formal ceremony.

They're holding historic meetings which could finally see the two countries end a conflict which has gone on for decades.

it's understood the focus will be on on the North's recent indications it could be willing to give up its nuclear weapons.

Kim Jong Un signs a guest book in South Korea