Ireland have been beaten by The Netherlands in the Women's Hockey World Cup Final.

The Green Army exceeded their pre-tournament expectations by reaching today's decider, becoming the first Irish side to do so, and will return home with a World Cup silver medal.

Today wasn't to be their day as the Dutch showed exactly why they're the top ranked side on the planet, powering to a 6 - 0 victory at Lee Valley Stadium.

Lidewij Welten broke the deadlock midway through the opening quarter with a thunderous drive past Ireland's keeper Ayeisha McFerran.

The Netherlands made it 2 - 0 just 4 minutes into the second quarter through Kelly Jonker, who fired into the corner from close range.

A quickfire double before the half-time effectively ended any hopes of an Irish comeback as the Netherlands made it 4 - 0.

After an hour of play it ended The Netherland 6 Ireland 0

Shirley McCay, Ireland's most capped player, announced she would retire after the tournament. She'll walk away from the international game with a World Cup silver medal.