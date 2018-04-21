Irish Ferries say the German shipyard building the W.B Yeats has informed the company delivery of the new ferry is likely to be delayed.

As a result the company decided, in a bid to minimise potential disruption to customers, to cancel a number of affected sailings from July 12th to July 29th.

Customers impacted by the decision are being contacted and offered spaces on the MV Oscar Wilde, close to the dates of their original bookings.

However in the event an acceptable alternative cannot be found, customers will be entitled to a full refund.

In a statement on the company's website, Irish Ferries have apologised for the inconvenience and say it is an extraordinary circumstance beyond its control