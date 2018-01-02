Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman are among stars backing a campaign in Hollywood against sexual harassment.

'Time's Up' aims to get new laws to tackle the problem in workplaces.

On its website, the campaign says: "The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It's time to do something about it."

It has published a letter of solidarity.

It follows the assault and harassment allegations which emerged in the industry recently.

There will also be a legal fund to help women protect themselves from sexual misconduct.

