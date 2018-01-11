'Home and Away' actress Jessica Falkholt has had her life support machine switched off just over a week after a crash that claimed the lives of several other members of her family.

Her life support was turned off on Thursday evening, according to Australia's Daily Telegraph.

This came a day after the funeral for her sister Annabelle (21) and parents Lars (69) and Vivian (60).

Jessica Falkholt (far right) is seen with her father Lars, mother Vivian and sister Annabelle | Image via @homeandaway on Twitter

Her parents were killed on St Stephen's Day when their car collided with another vehicle on the New South Wales coast.

Her sister Annabelle passed away in hospital three days later.

Jessica (29) had remained in a coma, despite undergoing surgery several times.

Falkholt played Hope Morrison on the long-running Australian soap opera.

In a tribute, the show tweeted: