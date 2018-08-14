Homebase has confirmed it's closing three of its stores in Ireland.

The outlets in Limerick, and two in Dublin, will go as part of a wider restructuring of the business which will see 42 stores across Ireland and the UK shut by early next year.

The DIY chain says the decision means 1500 people will lose their jobs, and follows an "extremely challenging" time for the business.

It's part of a Company Voluntary Agreement - a process used by struggling firms to close under-performing shops.

Restructuring experts will carry out the procedure alongside landlords.