A homeless British man has admitted stealing a purse and a mobile phone from victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

33-year-old Chris Parker had been hailed a hero in its aftermath for claiming he cradled a dying woman.

In court today, he admitted taking the purse of Pauline Healey, as her granddaughter, Sorrell Leczkowski (14) lay dying yards away.

Parker also pleaded guilty to taking a mobile phone belonging to a teenage girl.

Prosecutors will not pursue a number of other charges following the guilty pleas.

He will be sentenced on January 30th.

Sky's Frazer Maude is at Manchester Crown Court, which heard there was CCTV footage of his crimes.