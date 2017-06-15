Campaigners say homeless people suffering with mental health problems are falling through the cracks



A new report by Mental Health Reform and the Simon Community looks at the stories of homeless people who have mental health difficulties.



It's hoped that these stories will be able to inform policy and decision making in order to provide better supports and services.

One of the most common experiences was that those who have a dual diagnosis of a mental health issue and an addiction find it very difficult to get help.

Report Author Rebecca Murphy says there needs to be co-operation between mental health and addiction services as the lack of conversation is "leading to huge frustration".

The stories also showed that there were barriers to people seeking help such as not having a permanent address, being sent to A & E, negative past experiences and long waiting times.

Director of the Mental Health Reform group Shari McDaid says the current crisis means there needs to be more staff, continuity and tailored supports.

The report also recommends providing long-term supports for people who manage to leave homelessness.

Nicole Gernon reports: