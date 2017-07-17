Students' Unions are encouraging homeowners to let rooms out to students.

They say thousands of students are just over a month away from college and don't have accommodation.

A new campaign aims to make homeowners aware that they can earn up to 14-thousand euro tax-free if they let out a room to students.

UCD and Trinity Students Unions have teamed up with Daft.ie to encourage homeowners to let out spare rooms as digs.

They say digs can be a great alternative to renting privately, especially for first years.

Geo-targeted ads will feature on Daft, Done Deal and Adverts.ie with the hopes of encouraging around a thousand people to let out rooms.

They'll highlight that renting rooms in their own home can earn up to 14-thousand euro in non-taxable income.

Nicole Gernon reports: