Gardaí have raided seven properties in Cork as part of the Mikolaj Wilk murder investigation.

35-year-old Mikolaj was murdered at his home in Ballincollig on June 10th.

His partner, who is in her early 30s, was also injured in the attack.

As part of the investigation, gardaí this morning searched six homes and one commercial premises in the Ballincollig and greater Cork areas.

They are now examining nine vehicles that were seized during the operation.

A number of the locations have been declared crime scenes and are currently being examined.