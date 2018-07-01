Irish water is monitoring water levels on a daily basis.

The utility will use 'special meter reads' to investigate high water usage.

They're hoping people will be law abiding when the hosepipe ban is introduced in the Greater Dublin Area tomorrow.

The measure's being introduced to conserve water for the month of July during the ongoing warm and dry weather.

General Manager Eamon Gallen says they aren't setting out to target people but they will impose fines if people ignore the ban.