Irish Water has lifted the remaining hosepipe bans around the country following “significant rain” in August.

The ban was initially introduced in the Greater Dublin Area on Jun 29th, before being extended nationwide on July 4th.

Following a meeting of the Irish Water Board, the utility said it had been decided that justification for the Water Conservation Order no longer applies.

It said it had considered the reduction in demand, the availability of water resources and the prevailing weather conditions before taking the decision.

The utility decided at the beginning of September to extend the ban in 16 counties until the end of the month.

However, increased rainfall in the meantime has allowed it to lift the remaining bans early.