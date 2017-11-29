Hospital patients are being encouraged to get up get, moving and to ditch the pyjamas.

Research has shown that ten days in hospital can make a patient ten years older.

Most patients recovering in hospital spend 85 percent of their time sitting in their pyjamas or lying in bed. Unnecessary bed rest can result in the loss of muscle mass and strength, particularly for older people.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin has launched a campaign today to end so called ‘PJ Paralysis’.

Kim Buckley has this report: