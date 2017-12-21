A review of scans is over half way complete at University Hospital Kerry, with almost twenty two thousand images reviewed to date.

The South/South West Hospital Group says so far, thirty-four patients have been recalled - but no further clinical follow up has been required.

Earlier this week it was revealed scans between March 2016 to July 2017 were going to be reviewed.

The review process has been underway since October.

A 9-to-5 helpline set up for those affected remains open Monday to Friday, on 1800-742-900.