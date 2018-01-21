Fine Gael takes a slight dip in support in the latest opinion poll out today.

The first Sunday Times / Behaviour & Attitudes poll for 2018 shows support for the party is down two points to 32 percent.

There's no change for Fianna Fail on 26 percent.

Sinn Fein and Labour are both up a point to 18 percent and 6 percent respectively - while other parties remain largely unchanged.

The papers' poll which was conducted among 1,000 voters nationwide between 4-16 January, found hospitals and the health service were the biggest issue for voters this month.

In light of the flu epidemic, nearly seven out of ten voters claimed issues in the health service would influence their vote if there were a general election in the morning.

Health was voters biggest issue followed by homelessness and the lack of local authority housing.