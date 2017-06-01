No need to worry about putting the immersion on, because it turns out that hot water is no more effective than cold at getting rid of bacteria.

Scientists have poured cold water on the theory that only a hot bath of shower gets you clean. They discovered that washing in cold water removes just as many germs as hot.

The study also found that antibacterial soap is no better than regular soap and just a short rub of the hands made a major difference in the amount of bacteria on them.

Basically we've been living a lie!