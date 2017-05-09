A Dublin murder trial has been shown CCTV footage of the accused man running from the hotel where he strangled his ex-girlfriend to death.



Eric Locke of St. Johns Park East in Clondalkin admits killing his ex-girlfriend Sonia Blount at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on February 16th 2014.

But he claims he was overcome by a mental disorder at the time.

The court heard that Sonia checked in just after 9pm and went to room 346 where she waited for a man she met online called Shane Cully.



But she didn't know that Mr. Locke had assumed a false identity on Facebook and effectively lured her to the hotel that night.



Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has more details of today's hearing: