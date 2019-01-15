House Of Carbs: Trump Serves Up Fast Food Buffet
US President Donald Trump has welcomed national college football champions to the White House - with fast food.
It's part of a tradition, where the winners of the tournament visit the president.
This year's winners were the Clemson Tigers from South Carolina - but due to the partial government shutdown there, White House chefs are not working.
Image via @WhiteHouse on Twitter
The shutdown, now the longest in US history, revolves around Mr Trump's demand for funding to build a US-Mexico border wall.
Instead of serving the football team a sit-down meal, he ordered in fast food from places such as McDonald's, Wendy's and Dominos.
Salads were also seen - as well as chips in White House-branded containers.
Image via @WhiteHouse on Twitter
Explaining his choice, Mr Trump said: "I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger Kings with some pizza - I really mean it, it'll be interesting.
"And I would think that's their favourite food."
Guests attending a reception for the Clemson Tigers grab fast food sandwiches in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington | Image: Susan Walsh/AP/Press Association Images
"We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many French fries - all of our favourite foods.
"I want to see what's here when we leave, cause I don't think it's going to be much.
"The reason we did this was because of the shutdown - we want to make sure that everything is right".
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @abcnews ・・・ “The reason we did this is because of the shutdown.” Pres. Trump followed through on his plan to serve Clemson Tigers football team a collection of fast food as the national champs visited The White House on Monday. #donaldtrump #clemson #nationalchamps #whitehouse #shutdown #fastfood
