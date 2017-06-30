House prices nationally have risen by more than two thousand euro a month over the last 12 months.

The findings come from the latest House Price Report which has been released by daft-dot-ie this morning.

It also shows that the national average list price during the second quarter of the year was two hundred and forty thousand euro - that's over 11 percent higher than the same time last year.

Ronan Lyons is the author of the report, he says there's continued strong increases in house prices: