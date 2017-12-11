House prices have 'rocketed' 15% along the new Luas cross-city line, which went into operation in Dublin at the weekend.

That's compared to a 6% increase in similar homes near other rail stations, according to new KBC research from Daft.ie.

The data looks at three-bed properties near all stations in Dublin.

While homes near the existing Beechwood station still command the highest average asking prices, properties near the new Dawson, Trinity and Westmoreland stops now come with average asking prices of €519,000.

Services began on the new Green Line extension on Saturday, and links Stephen's Green with Broombridge in Cabra.

Daft.ie's Martin Clancy says they analysed the average asking prices for each stop: