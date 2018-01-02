House prices are expected to continue to rise by around 8% in 2018.

The latest 'My Home' report shows they will increase at a slightly slower pace due to a tightening of the Central Bank lending rules.

The report predicts a split between double digit growth outside the capital and a rise of 6% or 7% in Dublin.

Source: MyHome.ie

While asking prices fell back by 1% nationally in the last quarter and 0.4% in Dublin, it says 2017 was a year of "robust inflation", with prices rising by 10.2% nationally and 11.1% in Dublin.

The average asking price for new sales nationally was €242,000 in the final quarter. In Dublin, the median price was €330,000 compared with €195,000 in the rest of Ireland.

Source: MyHome.ie

At the end of the year the number of properties listed for sale had fallen to just 18,900.

This is a fresh record low, down 9.4% on the year - representing less than 1% of the housing stock.