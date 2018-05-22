Buying a home close to DART and Luas stops now costs an extra 100-thousand Euro.

New research from DAFT.ie shows prices in Dublin go up by around a quarter when properties are near the two popular public transport services.

The average cost of homes close to stops is €492,000 after a 4 percent increase this spring.

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie says commuters on the Dublin south coastline are paying the highest premium: 'The most expensive Dart or Luas station to live by is Sandymount where it's nearly €800,000 to own a property'.