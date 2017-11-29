Pressure is mounting on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy after the death of a homeless man in the heart of his own constituency.

The man in his late fifties was found unresponsive in a tent in Ranelagh yesterday afternoon and taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn says they've been warning for weeks that December 18th is too late for the start of the Government's cold-winter initiative:

'There's been too much attention on a General Election in the country at the moment, we have forewarned over the last number of months in regard to the amount of rough sleepers on our streets every night of the week'.