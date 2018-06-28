Do you ever feel it's hotter outside than the weather forecast tells you it is? Is the temperature in your car higher than Met Éireann's official recording?

Met Éireann has been explaining why our car thermometers might be giving us a false reading of the temperature.

We're set to officially call the hot spell a heatwave once the mercury reaches 25 degrees.

Forecasters use Stevenson Screens at climate stations - a box that allows the air to circulate around the thermometer.

That means they're measuring the air temperature, and not the direct sunlight.

Hot&sunny with temperatures over 30 degrees in places, this esp likely in parts of Munster&Connacht. Temperatures generally around the country will range between 24 and 28°C. In coastal areas, onshore breezes will moderate the heat to some extent, making it more bearable for some pic.twitter.com/aamIyLygdw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2018

Forecaster Joanna Donnelly explained: "The thermometer is about a metre and a half above the ground, and it's away from buildings and away from trees, so that the air can circulate. You're getting a true reading of the actual air temperature.

"If you were to take the temperature over a car park with a black tarmacadam top, you're going to get a higher temperature. If you take a temperature over a shady spot beside a tree, you're going to get a lower temperature."

Today, Met Éireann is forecasting maximum temperatures of 31 or maybe 32 degrees in some inland areas - but, depending where you are, it might well feel warmer than the actual air temperature.

Joanna added: "I know we've got car thermometers showing up 35 and 36 degrees all around the country. It depends on where your spot is - if you are in a particularly hot and sunny spot, certainly it's going to feel hotter than [30 degrees]."