How The Other Half Live...We Visit the "Dream Jet"
A swanky new airplane has landed in Dublin, showing us how the other half live...
Today FM's own Juliette Gash got a sneak peek inside the Boeing Dream Jet – which is in Ireland for the first time, as part of its European tour.
May 5, 2017
She was instructed to don slippers before entering the luxury aircraft.
It’s a Boeing 787, which would normally hold between 240 and 335 passengers, depending on how its configured, but the private Dream Jet only holds 40 people.
Juliette described the inside as being like a very swish hotel; the master bedroom was locked – but the living room was set for dinner/cocktails or meetings, and there was plenty of room to lounge about.
And it’s a snip at €50,000 per hour, so a trip from London to NY would cost around €350,000.
Spokesperson for Deerjet , Pearl Xie explains who will charter the plane:
The guest cabin features 18 lie-flat first class seats, while the main lounge offers areas for meetings, entertaining guests or relaxing.
The ‘Dream Jet’ can fly for a maximum 17.5 hours over a 9,800 mile range non-stop at Mach 0.85. Examples of direct routes include London to Beijing or Hong Kong to Los Angeles.
Frank Fang, Vice President of Deer Jet said: “We are delighted to bring this unique aircraft to Dublin. Its showcases the signature service of Deer Jet which is inspired by the values of performance, elegance and distinction. With the 787 Dream Jet, we are proud to serve discerning business and leisure travellers worldwide.”