A swanky new airplane has landed in Dublin, showing us how the other half live...

Today FM's own Juliette Gash got a sneak peek inside the Boeing Dream Jet – which is in Ireland for the first time, as part of its European tour.

She was instructed to don slippers before entering the luxury aircraft.

It’s a Boeing 787, which would normally hold between 240 and 335 passengers, depending on how its configured, but the private Dream Jet only holds 40 people.

Juliette described the inside as being like a very swish hotel; the master bedroom was locked – but the living room was set for dinner/cocktails or meetings, and there was plenty of room to lounge about.

And it’s a snip at €50,000 per hour, so a trip from London to NY would cost around €350,000.

Spokesperson for Deerjet , Pearl Xie explains who will charter the plane: