With the recent scorching weather, falling asleep in the heat can be a challenge.

Thankfully sleep experts have revealed a handy trick to beating the heat and it’s not lying on top of the covers.

The trick is to cool down your pressure points.

You should apply either ice cubes or a cold flannel to these areas on your wrists and neck, in order to lower your body temperature faster.

Another handy hack is to try dipping your feet in cold water before you get into bed.